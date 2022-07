CASPER, Wyo. — Since their grand opening last Saturday, Unleashed Dog Bakery has seen success with both human and canine citizens of Casper. The mobile bakery specializes in dog-friendly treats: their menu includes puppy pancakes with peanut butter topping, birthday cakes, intricately-decorated cookies, cannolis, dog ice cream, donuts and much more. They also offer beer for dogs, made at a brewery in Texas, and hope to add wine and champagne to their inventory as well.

