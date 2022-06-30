VEHICLE CRASHES ONTO FREEWAY SHOULDER

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO