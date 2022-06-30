ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

VEHICLE CRASHES ONTO FREEWAY SHOULDER

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle crashed onto the shoulder of Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon. An Oregon State Police...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

3 dead after multiple-vehicle highway crash in Arkansas

Three people were killed Wednesday after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, state police officials said.The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The highway was closed.The Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later, but troopers still hadn’t accounted for all of the motorists involved.Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
MIDWAY, AR
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by driver while on foot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
ROSEVILLE, MN
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Woman Crashes Car After Being Stung By Bee

A woman from Juliaetta crashed into a tree after being stung by a bee while driving caused her to lose consciousness. According to Idaho State Police, the 36-year old driver was traveling on US Highway 12 close to 4:45pm when she was stung in the face by a bee. About five miles later, the woman lost consciousness as a result of the sting and drove off of the road, a news release says.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 victims killed in Brentwood Amtrak train crash identified

BRENTWOOD -- An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries."East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said the call came in at 1:01 p.m. The tracks are owned by BNSF Railway. The collision occurred in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road."It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," Aubert said.The train stopped shortly after the collision. None of the 85 people...
Klamath Alerts

Firefighters battling brush fire near Midland Rest Stop

Midland: Firefighters from District 1, ODF, Kingsley, and other agencies are currently battling an approximately 1/2 acre brush fire in the area of and behind Midland Rest Area. The fire started in the 100 block of Cross Rd just east of Highway 97 and has spread. Currently one helicopter with a bucket is attacking the fire and engines are on scene for some structure protection of houses behind the rest area.
MIDLAND, OR
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Mary Duncan

Years ago woman crashes car into a bridge and thinks she loses her friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent most of my early twenties with my friend Angela, driving around in her red Toyota Celica’s passenger seat because once she got her license and that sweet car she always wanted to be the one to drive.
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

3-month-old dies after being left in his parents’ car ‘for several hours,’ police say

A 3-month-old boy died Thursday after he was left in his parents’ car “for several hours,” police in Pennsylvania said. Police in Upper Saint Clair, a township outside of Pittsburgh, responded to the home at 5 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department. The high was 92 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy