ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, AL

Pigeon travels 4,000 miles to Monroe County, Ala.

By Summer Poole
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5FNM_0gR2Aw3300

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A pigeon appears to have traveled some 4,000 miles from its home in England all the way to Monroe County, Ala. Workers from the Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter helped capture the traveling bird and reconnect it to its very grateful owner, according to a Facebook post from the shelter .

More News from WRBL

On Wednesday, a man contacted the Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter asking for help after a pigeon with a tracking band show up at his home. A MCAAS worker followed the man home and was able to safely catch the bird. Employees started tracking the bird as soon as it arrived at the shelter.

Get the latest news developments in your area; click here to subscribe to WRBL’s daily newsletter, “WRBL Daily News.”

Using the tracking numbers on the pigeon’s band, employees discovered that the bird had traveled all the way from the north east of England, which is roughly 4,000 miles away from where it ended up in Monroe County. Employees were then able to contact the pigeon’s owner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06unzS_0gR2Aw3300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aF5ir_0gR2Aw3300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6sJ6_0gR2Aw3300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTZ8W_0gR2Aw3300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qe83n_0gR2Aw3300

Employees said they are working on a plan to get the bird back to its owner. They also took it by the Airport Animal Clinic to make sure it was okay. Other than the pigeon being underweight from traveling, it was healthy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

Fourth of July Festivities Feature Fireworks in Dallas Co.

Folks in Dallas County are getting ready for a fun and festive Fourth of July celebration. And they say it’s impossible to have that celebration — without fireworks. Fireworks and the Fourth of July — are inseparable. “It’s not a 4th of July without fireworks. This is...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Another Panama City Beach Spring Break rioter arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road. They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23. Police said Bailey was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

3 fires in Brewton, state fire marshal investigates

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Brewton firefighters were called to three fires Thursday morning, all of which are being investigated by the state fire marshal. Responders were called to a fire at Sportsman Park where a pavilion caught fire around 7 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames. The pavilion, which […]
BREWTON, AL
TheHorse.com

More Strangles Cases in Florida

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Monroe County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Sports
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy