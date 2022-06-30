SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL FOR MAN ASSAULT AND RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATIONS

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New, disturbing details are coming to light about a Eugene woman who was recently caught on camera appearing to shove an object into a disabled young man's ear earlier this month. Further investigation revealed at least three additional incidents during the last two years involving Jennifer Mast,...
According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at Kevington Avenue and west 7th Place. There are other businesses in the area that are not related to the criminal activity investigated by the search warrant.
On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of guns, the parts to make more and commercial amounts of illicit drugs were uncovered in a search warrant served yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The LCSO says that deputies received reports about the illegal manufacture of firearms and firearm components at a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Lane County Sheriff's Deputies seized over 60 firearms, dozens of homemade fire suppressors, and enough parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms at a residence in Springfield. On Thursday, June 30 sheriff's deputies served a search warrant to the residence in the 3600 block...
A Roseburg woman was jailed after an alleged elude incident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Cody Jackson was called in as a DUII driver on Northeast Douglas Avenue. An officer got behind the pickup on Douglas and observed traffic infractions. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at Northeast Rifle Range Road but the driver refused to stop. Jackson eventually turned onto Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Speeds varied from five to forty-five miles per hour onto Northeast Winchester Street and onto Northeast Stephens Street.
A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
SALEM, Ore. -- A new law passed by the Oregon government during the 2021 legislative session and signed by Governor Kate Brown may affect public safety, according to police. Senate Bill 48 is intended to reduce counties’ reliance on the use of jails to hold offenders before trial, provide a consistent framework for when arrestees are released from jail, and balance the rights of the defendant against community and victim safety. It went into effect Friday, July 1.
SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Eugene man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife, Rachel Price, is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
A couple were both jailed for fourth-degree assault following an incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 7:40 p.m. the pair got into a fight in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Both gave each other physical injuries to the face and wanted to pursue charges. Bail for each was set at $6,250.
LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
A woman was injured after a vehicle hit a deer on Sunday. A report from Oregon State Police said the 66-year old woman was traveling westbound on Highway 138W, three miles from Elkton, when she tried to avoid a deer that was in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway into a gravel ditch, losing control and crashing into an earthen embankment and coming to rest facing eastbound on the westbound shoulder.
VENETA, Ore.-- One person is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Saturday evening. Lane Fire Authority crews responded to the area of Territorial Road and Highway 126 around 7:45 p.m. Officials said the pedestrian died as a result of the crash. As of 10:25 p.m., Oregon Department of Transportation...
According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 28, 4:37 p.m., 2300 block Tremont Ave., “traffic stop/warrant service,” 29-year old Jacob Matthew Rhyner arrested on Douglas Co. SO warrant charging FTA on Theft I & Criminal DWS; Reedsport Justice Court for Theft II; Albany PD for Theft III, “Ryner transported to Reedsport Jail Douglas County warrants, Ryner cited lieu of custody on Albany warrant and DWS-Misdemeanor.”
LANE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City.
A Roseburg man was cited twice for drinking in public in less than four hours, in downtown Roseburg, on Monday. A Roseburg Police report at 11:30 a.m. the 68-year old was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage at Eagles Park in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. He was issued a citation. Later an officer watched the man drink another alcoholic beverage in the same location at about 3:10 p.m.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was cited and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers of the Farmers Market, thereby blocking the roadway.
An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
Del Taco’s Roseburg location was destroyed in an overnight fire early Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the blaze was reported just after 1:25 a.m. Dispatch received several calls regarding smoke showing from the roof of the commercial structure in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
Comments / 0