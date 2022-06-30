ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hennepin Ave redesign fails to secure Mayor Frey veto override

By Nick Longworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The fate of a redesign of Hennepin Avenue through the heart of Uptown in Minneapolis is undecided yet again after the Minneapolis City Council failed to reach the required votes for an override of Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto. Taken up during its June 30...

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Faster Hennepin transit in limbo over BIPOC business concerns

Aaron Stephenson recalled more bad experiences than good with Metro Transit’s Route 6 since he rode the wood-paneled buses as a child using it to get to school, and eventually, to work. “Hennepin is always so choked with cars,” said Stephenson as he listed some of his frustrations over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State takes lead in U Twin Cities sewer explosion investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken the lead in an investigation of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus that happened on Thursday. Fire Marshal Jim Smith said that the Metropolitan Council, the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the university are all working together to examine the state of sanitary sewer systems starting at the site of the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis police budget expands after George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department's budget has expanded despite calls to reduce funding for law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's death.The Star Tribune reported Saturday that the department currently has a $196 million budget, up about $3 million from the beginning of 2020.Floyd, a Black man, died that May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident prompted nationwide protests with rallying cries of "defund the police." Elected officials trimmed the department's budget and then slowly added the money back until this year they exceeded previous amounts, bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief aid.City budget experts say costs have risen, including raises and retention bonuses approved as part of a new union contract. The city is requiring the department to pay more into the self-insurance fund to cover a range of legal and other claims. And even though the agency has lost about 260 officers city officials still budget for an average of 756 to 750 officers. The city charter requires a police force with a minimum number of officers based on population.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Coon Rapids celebrates July 4

July 4th celebrations are underway across the Twin Cities and in Coon Rapids, they went big on Saturday with trucks, a car show and live music. Photojournalist Vanshay Murdoch headed out to capture the celebrations.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Yesteryear: Stanton township concerned about development project

Members of the Stanton Township board of supervisors have raised concerns regarding a proposed residential development that calls for construction of more than 180 homes in the township. At the township board’s regular monthly meeting last week ,concerns were expressed regarding traffic and other “problems” if the project moves ahead as planned by Greater Southwest Holdings on a site consisting of 147 acres on county road 24 about a half-mile west of highway 52.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Plan Your Route Before You Go, 511MN.Org

There are more than 200 projects underway on state roads this summer. Most work will be suspended over the holiday, but work zones will remain in place. The Minnesota Department of Transportation relaunched 511mn.org so you can plan your route before you go. If you do travel through a work...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bohemian Flats and Its Bygone Village

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. Nestled along the west bank between limestone bluffs and the Mississippi River once sat a small community of immigrants that garnered the name Bohemian Flats. This community popped up around the same time Minneapolis became incorporated as a town in 1867 and lasted roughly 100 years. Today, a park with the same name sits at the location of this bygone village, but what exactly happened on this strip of shoreline we call Bohemian Flats?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Minneapolis minimum wage increase starts today

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Starting today the minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased for all workers within city limits. Minimum wage in the City of Lakes increased to $13.50 per hour at small businesses (defined as having less than 100 employees) and $15 at large businesses (100 or more). "The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary. 🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10. 🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis minimum wage increase takes effect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased as of Friday. For small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, the minimum wage bumped from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour. Large businesses with more than 100 employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour. Tips and gratuities do not count...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Business people: Owner names new president at Apple Valley

Owner corpName a company that manufactures plumbing technology for residential and industrial use. andres caballero President of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America Division and member of the Executive Committee. Caballero was with Honeywell InternationalLeading its environmental and control solutions, construction solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
APPLE VALLEY, MN

