UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers boost corn plantings by more than expected

A warmer and drier than normal June has allowed for abnormal dryness and drought to expand across the United States Corn Belt. For the region as a whole, June 2022 was the seventh warmest and third driest in 30+ years, according to data from WeatherTrends360. In the most recent assessment from the United States Drought Monitor for the week-ending June 28th, dryness expanded across the Midwest Region by almost 20% from the previous week, now impacting just over 44% of the region. Indiana noted a large jump in abnormal dryness, doubling from only 44% for the week-ending June 21st to 88% for the week-ending June 28th.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO