Iowa State

Nearly half of Iowa in need of rain

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Almost half of Iowa is in need of rain. A new Drought Monitor map...

www.kcci.com

Western Iowa Today

Half of Iowa seeing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions

(Area) Drought conditions have expanded in Iowa, especially across the northwest portion of the state. D1 to D3 conditions are seen in some areas according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan. “We wouldn’t see extreme drought in a given location once but every 25-30 years, so that does show us that over the last two years as the drought started to form back in May and June of 2020 that precipitation deficits in Northwest Iowa are anywhere from 15-25″ below average.”
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowans' July 4th Festivities Could Be Washed Out

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex Krull says severe weather is not expected, but outdoor activities could be washed out. He says the best chance for rain will...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
jioforme.com

Corn tar spots found in central Iowa

Tar spots for corn disease have been identified in central Iowa. Allison Robertson, a pathologist at the Iowa State University Expansion Plant, says the detection happened on June 29.th In a plot of a seed company in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed at the Industrial Plant Disease Clinic on...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Pleasant Sunday before storm chances on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forecast Discussion. Sunday looks fairly decent for those with outdoor activities. Expect an increase in moisture and warmer temperatures as south winds increase and a stationary front lifts back north as a warm front across Central Iowa. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Forecast confidence continues to increase for the potential of a complex of storms to move across Central and Northern Iowa on Monday morning. Isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are the primary storm threats. The atmosphere will likely reload behind the morning complex as temperatures heat up and more moisture moves in from the south. There is a chance for some redevelopment across our northeast counties, but sinking air behind the morning storm complex may act to keep storms from redeveloping. We'll monitor this variable and update the forecast accordingly.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
superhits1027.com

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 1st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, financial counselors in Iowa are hearing from more families who are worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek is a HUD-certified financial and housing counselor with Catholic Charities. She suggests the best way to combat inflation is to have a complete understanding of the family budget and how it compares to spending. Bezdicek says it can be difficult for some people to step up and admit they need help making ends meet. Food prices are up more than 10 percent from last year, used vehicle prices are up over 15 percent, and energy costs are up 30 percent.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Heat & humidity set up shop most of next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Mainly dry weather continues through Sunday. Storms more likely early morning of the Fourth. Heat & humidity set up shop most of next week. Forecast Discussion. We're still under the influence of high pressure with clouds/storms remaining both north and...
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Northwest Iowa farmers desperately need rain

Drought conditions have worsened in northwest Iowa. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells Brownfield, “A dry pocket has formed where Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa meet. We’ve just missed out consistently on widespread rainfall events that we would like to see.”. He says farmers in that area have...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

24 years ago: Do you remember the Corn Belt Derecho of 1998?

The term ‘derecho’ was first used in 1878 by Gustavus Hinrichs. He used it to describe a storm that hit Iowa in 1877, but it wasn’t widely known by Iowans until 2020. But there have been multiple derechos in the state between 1877 and 2020, including one that hit Iowa 24 years ago today. Don’t […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Here are all of Iowa’s new laws starting July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
IOWA STATE

