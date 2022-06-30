ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

How to ensure your pet is safe during July 4th festivities

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jexc_0gR291Fz00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — July 4 is a fun holiday full of good food and enjoyable celebrations.

But it can be stressful and scary for some people, including your pets.

Guilford County Animal Services released guidance for pet owners to help keep their furry friends safe and happy during the festivities. Noise, lights and vibrations from fireworks can be anxiety-inducing and make some pets want to run and hide.

It can even make some pets flee their home.

July is National Lost Pet Prevent Month. The days following Independence Day can be the busiest for animal services around the country as owners try to find their runaway pets.

So how do you help keep pets safe for the holiday?

  • Microchip your pet and make sure that information on microchips and ID tags are up to date, even for indoor pets.
  • Keep your pets at home. They aren’t going to enjoy being at fireworks shows the way people might. Leaving them at home will be better for them, especially if someone can stay with them so they’re not alone.
  • Have the blinds drawn and maybe turn on calm music or white noise if you’re leaving your pet alone. Make sure they have access to a comfortable space, like a crate.
  • Walk your pet before you leave to go celebrate.
  • Don’t let your dog out of its leash during celebrations.
  • Sniffing or eating things associated with fireworks like lighters, matches, fireworks or lighter fluid could hurt your pet. Keep them out of reach of animals.
  • If you believe your pet needs serious anxiety intervention, talk to your vet.
  • If you have livestock, make sure the fenced area is safe and secure.

With these things in mind, you can have a good time enjoying the fourth and not worry about your furry friends in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Kol

Meet Kol! Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a little shy at first but warms up to you and welcomes pets. Kol is sweet but hisses when he's scared. Since Kol has stayed with other cats in the shelter, he'll do well with other feline friends. If...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
US News and World Report

Program Aims to Reduce Surrenders With Free Pet Food, Care

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Help is on the way for Guilford County residents struggling with the increasing costs of feeding and caring for their pets. Guilford County Animal Services recently created the Mobile Pet Assistance Center to help reduce the number of dogs and cats that get surrendered because their owners can’t afford the food, according to Stephen Carlson, the department’s community engagement manager.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Snow Camp, Mebane events set for Fourth of July

The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
MEBANE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Lifestyle
Guilford County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Guilford County, NC
Mount Airy News

CWD testing continues; no new cases found

North Carolina wildlife officials are still monitoring the deer population in the area for signs of chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a transmissible, always fatal, neurological disease that affects deer and elk, moose and caribou. In late March it was detected in North Carolina in a deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

July 4th fun kicks off in Downtown Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Owners#Pets At Home#Microchips
carolinajournal.com

Hillsborough Catholic parish vandalized

Early the morning of Sunday July 3, vandals targeted Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, N.C., with anti-Christian and pro-abortion messages in bright yellow spray paint. Those arriving for the morning services had to walk past a large message of “F*CK THE CHURCH,” which was painted directly in between the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington fireworks set for tonight – at new location

2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
randolphnewsnow.com

Fourth of July Events – Where To See Fireworks!

ASHEBORO N.C. – The 4th of July landed on a Monday this year, meaning get ready for a three day weekend. If you are looking for fireworks or just something to do with all your time off here is a list of events in Randolph County. Know of an...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Fashion for the Forsyth Woman: Evelyn Rose Boutique

This month I’m taking y’all inside Evelyn Rose Boutique in Winston-Salem. This local gem of a boutique is one that offers contemporary, feminine, classic, and affordable clothes that make women feel beautiful and confident. They have looks that will keep you confident and styled all summer long!. First...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro group building special home for veteran injured in Iraq

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County veteran who was injured in the line of duty in Iraq will soon be getting a new house. The nonprofit Homes For Our Troops will build a specially adapted home for Army Specialist Joshua Craven on Saturday, July 9, according to a HFOT news release.  The event will be held at Pinewood […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Social district kicks off in Madison

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — You can now sip and shop at the same time in downtown Madison. The town kicked off its social district on Friday evening. It’s the first of its kind in Rockingham County. The town modeled this concept based on other cities’ social districts. You get a cup with a special sticker […]
MADISON, NC
FOX8 News

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro goes cashless

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular summertime attraction in the Triad is moving into the future with how it lets customers pay. According to a post on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Facebook, beginning on Friday, July 8, the park will be going fully cashless. That means the park will only be accepting credit cards, debit […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

10 ways parents can foster their child's mental health

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story about pressure in life and mental health with Dr. Nannette Funderburk. As if going to school through a pandemic isn’t stressful enough, children are witnessing deadly shootings inside schools across the country. There’s a lot on their minds already, on top of the stress that comes from homework and just every day life.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

How to get patriotic if you can’t get out on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Monday is the day that Americans celebrate Independence Day. They are doing it in many different ways, too. From, watching fireworks, to attending parades and other activities, there’s a lot to see and do out there. However, some of us have to work and, let’s face it, when quitting time comes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy