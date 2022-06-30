NFD investigators looking to identify arson suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire investigators with the Nashville Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in finding five suspects who reportedly set a community pool house restroom on fire.

Investigators say the incident happened on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:15 a.m.

Officials were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wyntergrace Farms Road after a caller said someone set fire to a room overnight and it was still smoking.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the men’s restroom of the pool house, along with evidence that suggested a fire had been started on the floor. The building sustained significant smoke damage because the door was closed, causing the fire to extinguish itself, but not allowing the smoke to fully ventilate from the area.

(Courtesy: Debbie Davis)

(Courtesy: Debbie Davis)

(Courtesy: Debbie Davis)

Fire investigators were called to the scene and reviewed surveillance video showing five people going into the pool area through an exit gate, moving a security camera and then leaving the pool a short time later.

Investigators are trying to identify and speak with each of the suspects in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 . Cash rewards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction, and you can remain anonymous.

