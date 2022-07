Scientists have found evidence of what might have once been the largest terrestrial hunter in Europe, thanks to a fossil discovery on an island off the south coast of England. Paleontologists suspect the remains of a huge two-legged carnivore, recently unearthed on the Isle of Wight, might be the largest theropod discovered on the continent to date. The only rival is a possible megalosaurid known from an unpublished description of a large vertebra uncovered in the Jurassic geology of France. Theropods were a dominant clade of dinosaurs that included tyrannosaurs, megalosaurs, velociraptors, and spinosaurs. During the Early Jurassic, these ancient creatures were the only...

