ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Maria, PA

EC3PA announces new site at former Villa Maria

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZsqY_0gR28Q1s00

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their latest site at the former Villa Maria Academy.

This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall.

Board members from the community college said this opportunity will provide easier access to education for those wishing to advance their future.

Another detour for Oliver Road roundabout project begins July 5

The board chairman noted they hope to honor the legacy of Villa with their new institution.

“We have great respect for the legacy of Villa Maria. We go into this situation with humility, but an understanding that we have an important responsibility to continue educational options for our students and to give them the pathway to a job and to fulfillment and socio-economic opportunity,” said Ron DiNicola, board chairman, Erie County Community College.

We will have more on Erie County Community College’s newest plans tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

EC3PA expanding locations around Erie

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their newest site at the former Villa Maria Academy. This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall. EC3PA board members unanimously voted upon a lease agreement that will bring a branch […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro University Formally Becomes Part of Pennsylvania Western University

After years of planning, Edinboro University has a new name as of Friday, July 1. It is now Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest, becoming part of a conglomerate of three schools. Edinboro, Clarion and California universities are now technically one school, though all three campuses remain. For the last decade,...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Harborcreek dedicates pickleball courts at Whitford Park

Harborcreek Township supervisors dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park. The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts. Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to relax and get together with friends. The treasurer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Villa Maria, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villa Maria, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Education
Villa Maria, PA
Education
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Artist grants opportunity opening July 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County artists have an opportunity to secure one of three cash awards to support their creative process. Erie Arts and Culture has opened the application period for its artist fellowships. Each of the selected fellows will receive cash awards ranging $2,000-$5,500; an emerging artist (a person early in their career with a […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Public pickleball courts open at Whitford Park

Harborcreek Township Supervisors have dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park. The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts. Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to play and to get together with friends. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Thousands line up for Millcreek Fourth of July Parade

The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township on Monday, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch. Chelsea Swift was live from West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport as the parade was wrapping up. Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 1-3

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie SeaWolves Baseball The Erie SeaWolves are home at UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. this weekend will consist […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ec3pa#Villa Maria Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Fourth of July holiday brings crowds to Presque Isle State Park

A beautiful day at Presque Isle State Park is drawing groups of people to celebrate Independence Day. One Erie family we talked to is soaking up the sun during their yearly holiday breakfast/lunch on the beach. Another family is continuing a more than 20-year tradition of gathering together for the Fourth of July holiday. One […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.” The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront. The […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

New mural unveiled on West 3rd and Cascade

A new mural was unveiled on Thursday at West 3rd and Cascade Street. This mural is called “Sights and Sounds.” The mural was designed by Artist Thomas Ferraro to show the characteristics of that neighborhood. The building where the mural is located is the home of Mrs. Ester Tregler. She lived in this building for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Executive releases Three-Year Plan for Erie County

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis released his Three-Year Plan for the county on Friday. County Executive Davis released the plan as required by the Erie County Home Rule Charter. The plan provides financial projections and objectives for all parts of county government. The administration submits the plan. Erie County Council has until Sept. 1 to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Harley Davidson of Erie celebrates 50 years

The Harley Davidson Dealership in Erie is celebrating its 50th anniversary of business on Saturday. They celebrated by hosting an open house for local bikers and customers to enjoy. A free lunch was provided to those in attendance as well. This lunch featured a fully cooked pig roast. The owners of the dealership, who purchased […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community holds barbecue style meal at McKinley Park

The Erie community once again comes together to help one another this Fourth of July weekend. Folks met up at McKinley Park for the first annual “Community BBQ Style Meal.” There are also fun games for kids and adults including a scavenger hunt. This family friendly event was free and open to the public. “We […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Downtown Partnership holds second farmers market of the season

Erie Downtown Partnership held their second farmers market of the season in Perry Square on Sunday. This market featured produce vendors, crafts, flowers, and much more. Folks also had the opportunity to enjoy live music on stage as well as free yoga classes. Officials with the Erie Downtown Partnership said that the market helps draw […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Current power outages in Erie

Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek. Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy