Pro-choice demonstrators clashed with an anti-abortion religious group and the NYPD on Saturday morning over picketing outside a Lower Manhattan Planned Parenthood clinic. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Basilica of Old St. Pat’s, located at 263 Mulberry St., blocking the house of worship’s entranceway in an attempt to stop the anti-abortion group from marching to Planned Parenthood, located down the block at 240 Mulberry St.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO