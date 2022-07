NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WRGB) — Two people have been charged after the North Adams Police Department executed a warrant at a West Main Street apartment Friday. The warrant was issued for suspected narcotics distribution, and investigators found approximately 11.9 grams of heroin, approximately 68.9 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, and $3,766.00 of US Currency. Investigators also found a large plastic bag containing approximately (90) grams of an unknown white powdery substance. This substance will be sent to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for analysis.

