Miami, FL

Guest Caught Bringing Handgun with 12 Rounds into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 44-year-old guest from Miami got into an argument with her husband when he brought his handgun to Walt Disney World on their family vacation. She didn’t like that he owned a gun in the first place, she said. Within hours, that gun ended up getting the woman...

wdwnt.com

WDW News Today

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Claims He Warned Disney ‘It Won’t Work Out Well for You’ Over Entering ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debate

During an interview with conservative podcaster Dave Rubin, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claims when Disney CEO Bob Chapek reached out with concerns over the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, he gave a rather ominous warning to not get involved in the debate.
FLORIDA STATE
