Alderson, WV

Celebrate Alderson’s 61st annual 4th of July celebration!

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun 4th of July outing for family and friends, you won’t want to miss the town of Alderson’s line up of exciting events.

Alderson’s 61st 4th of July Celebration is excited another year filled with events such as WV Inflatables, concerts from the Goodson Boys and The Hillbilly Way , the 6th Annual Horse Show, the Alderson 4th of July 5K Run. The festivities will wrap up with a beautiful Grand Fireworks Display.

This years event will be taking place starting June 25 through July 5, 2022.

For a full line up and schedule of events, registration, and other information including lists of prizes and the sponsor booklet, please visit their website.

WVNS

