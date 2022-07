FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been over six months since a house exploded in Flint and many are still searching for answers as to what caused the explosion. “We deserve something, it’s our community it’s our right to know what happened to those people in their home. So maybe we can further on down the road prevent that happening anywhere else,” said Flint resident Dwayne Pryer.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO