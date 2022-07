Hilarie Burton has opened up about her abortion journey following the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US.In a new post on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor revealed how she could “only” have her daughter because of her abortion.“This is my child,” Burton captioned a photo of her daughter. “My beloved. My daughter. It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic.“But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies.”“It...

