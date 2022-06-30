ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, MI

Old Art Building launches Music in the Air Summer Concert Series

Cover picture for the articleRelax and enjoy music on the front lawn of Leland’s Old Art Building during the second annual Music in the Air summer concert series. This series of free concerts kicks off on Thursday, June 30, at 7 pm with Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s...

