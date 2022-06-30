Old Art Building launches Music in the Air Summer Concert Series

Northern Michiganders demonstrated on June 25 at the Traverse City Open Space after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade the day before. Photo by Zoe Phend. As we approach Independence Day, I wonder at the concepts of “freedom” and “equality.” At the ways our governing bodies have historically made laws that only represent a portion of our population. From the inception of our country, wealthy white men have been protected by the laws they created for themselves, but people of color, women, children, and impoverished people have not received the same protections. Take a step back, and the roots of our country’s laws become clear. They are not guided by morality, not made in the constituents’ best interests. No, our government is built upon the maintenance of power for a small group of people at the expense of the rest. Control, not care or empathy, is the ruling doctrine of the United States of America.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO