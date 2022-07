Many authors call Milwaukee home. Here are highlights of just a few from the area who are making appearances in town this month. Milwaukee area poets, Sue Blaustein and DeWitt Clinton will be at Woodlands Pattern for a 7 p.m., July 21 poetry reading. Blaustein will read from her latest work, The Beer Line, which features poems about taverns, time travel, birds and insects. Clinton, a former long-time creative writing and English instructor at UW-Whitewater, will read from his latest collection, Hello There. To register for the in-person event at Woodland Patterns or to learn about the virtual Crowdcast option, please click here.

