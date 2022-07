All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to beauty deals, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale does not mess around. While Nordstrom cardholders get a head start with the early access portion of the sale starting July 6 (or a later date, depending on your cardmember status), the event officially opens up to the public on July 15. If you're interested in applying to become a cardmember, you can sign up to gain Influencer status (which means you can start shopping the sale on July 9!) and you'll even earn a $60 gift card to spend on a future purchase. Pretty sweet, huh?

