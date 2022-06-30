No bail for Boston man accused of brutally beating pregnant woman, assaulting 1-year-old child

BPD cruiser (Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — A Boston man charged in a beating that left a pregnant woman unconscious and an assault that left a young child injured was ordered held without bail Wednesday, authorities said.

Marvin De La Cruz, 23, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation of a pregnant victim, assault and battery against a family member, and assault and battery on a child causing bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

De La Cruz entered the woman’s bedroom in Dorchester on June 25, jumped on top of her while she was asleep, punched her in the head, pulled her to the ground by her hair, and repeatedly kicked her in the stomach and head, according to prosecutors.

A 1-year-old child who was present in the room started to cry and De La Cruz allegedly covered and squeezed the child’s nose and mouth in an attempt to silence him, causing his nose to start bleeding.

After the woman regained consciousness, De La Cruz told her, “Go freshen up, you are bleeding,” according to prosecutors. The mother then grabbed the child and fled the house on foot.

An investigation remains ongoing.

