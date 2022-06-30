ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

No bail for Boston man accused of brutally beating pregnant woman, assaulting 1-year-old child

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K37CX_0gR26olU00
BPD cruiser (Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — A Boston man charged in a beating that left a pregnant woman unconscious and an assault that left a young child injured was ordered held without bail Wednesday, authorities said.

Marvin De La Cruz, 23, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation of a pregnant victim, assault and battery against a family member, and assault and battery on a child causing bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

De La Cruz entered the woman’s bedroom in Dorchester on June 25, jumped on top of her while she was asleep, punched her in the head, pulled her to the ground by her hair, and repeatedly kicked her in the stomach and head, according to prosecutors.

A 1-year-old child who was present in the room started to cry and De La Cruz allegedly covered and squeezed the child’s nose and mouth in an attempt to silence him, causing his nose to start bleeding.

After the woman regained consciousness, De La Cruz told her, “Go freshen up, you are bleeding,” according to prosecutors. The mother then grabbed the child and fled the house on foot.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Nicholas Wong
3d ago

Nobody should ever put their 🖐🏻s on 🤰 women or their children at any age 🙍🏻‍♂️🙅🏻‍♂️🚫⚠️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Man stabbed repeatedly on Boston Common; suspect quickly arrested

Police quickly arrested a man with the same prominent tattoos on his face and arms that witnesses had described, about a block from the scene, on the same unique BMX bicycle witnesses also recalled. The victim, stabbed in the chest, back, arm and leg, was taken to a local emergency...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

At Least 11 Hurt in Separate Shootings in Boston

At least 11 people were hurt in a series of violent incidents across Boston overnight, including two that left the victims with serious injuries. Boston police confirmed officers responded to six different scenes between Sunday evening and Monday morning. The most serious of the incidents happened in a shooting on Elizabeth Street around 2:19 a.m., when a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

11 people shot within span of 7 hours in Boston

BOSTON – A total of 11 people were shot within a span of just over six hours during a violent night in Boston.In total, Boston Police responded to seven shooting incidents. The first shooting was reported Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. on Woodbole Ave. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Less than 20 minutes later, a man was shot on Greenville Street. He was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious but stable condition.While at that scene, Boston Police saw a car leaving the area. The driver had gunshot wounds. Police found a gun in the car,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Follow Boston 25 News
whdh.com

At least 7 people taken to hospital from multiple crime scenes in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS has taken at least seven people to the hospital overnight as police have responded to multiple crime scenes. At 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the area of Washington Street and Bailey Street, near the Ashmont T Station in Dorchester. Boston EMS transported three adult male victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the hospital. A fourth male victim walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 9-year-old Lowell boy found

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have located a missing boy from Lowell. Police said Saturday night Lebon Asumani, 9, has been found. They issued an alert for Lebon after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. in the area of Lilley Avenue and Centralville. Anyone with information is asked...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South. State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

At about 10:30 PM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite drug and firearm arrest after a traffic stop in the area of Greenwood Street and Harvard Avenue in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for three...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘No specific or credible threat’ to Boston’s Fourth of July celebration, State Police say

BOSTON — Public safety officials discussed security measures ahead of the Boston’s Fourth of July celebration on the Charles River Esplanade. Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said there is “no specific or credible threat” to the event. In the hours since, State Police said they are monitoring the situation out of Illinois, where at least six people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Miguel Angel Fajardo of Lawrence Previously Arrested with Multiple Pill Press Machines, Charged with Fentanyl Distribution

BOSTON – A Lawrence man has been charged for allegedly distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, was charged by an Information with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Fajardo was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 25, 2022 and has remained in custody since.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy