Mention the word “retirement” to a corporate executive in their 60s, and you’ll see one of two reactions: excitement about the future, or complete denial and dread. In the latter category, much of the anxiety stems from conflicting visions of modern retirement. For many Baby Boomers at the culmination of a successful career, there’s little eagerness for endless days of golf, grandchildren, and leisure.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO