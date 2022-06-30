Trumbull News: Woman Wedged

2022-07-03@10:42pm– #Norwalk CT– #cttrafficHow about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue overpass onto I-95? Great job officers!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
2022-07-04@11:41am–#Fairfield CT– A downed utility pole has traffic shutdown on. 2022-07-04@11:41am–#Fairfield CT– A downed utility pole has traffic shutdown on Stillson Road between Black Rock Tnpk and Farist Rd is CLOSED t all traffic for the next few hours . Witnesses said it was a tractor trailer that hit it. Police are investigating. The power is reported to be out in the area.
Police UPDATE: On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operation Center received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. Police responded to the area and determined multiple shooters fired more than (25) rounds along Stratford Avenue close to its intersection with Union Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a residence located on Stratford Avenue.
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilton police have stated that Merrin Accardi, 52, of Fairfield, CT, has turned herself in to police on an active arrest warrant. Police said that on Friday, Accardi turned herself in to Wilton police for being accused of obtaining money from a Wilton business through false pretenses. She was charged with […]
A shooting sent a 5‑year-old boy and his 26-year-old father to the hospital. The shooting occurred Saturday just after 11 p.m. The father and son were shot in a backyard on Judith Terrace between Quinnipiac Avenue and a dead end. They were taken to the hospital, where the 26-year-old...
Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
TOWN OF KENT – State Police have released the details of a double fatal motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Putnam County that occurred on Saturday. Troopers said the incident occurred at around 1:35 in the morning on July 2 on I-84 westbound in the Town of Kent.
2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
2022-07-03@12:35pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a boat collision at the mouth of the Housatonic River with one person in the water. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
Route 8 UPDATE: The accident was near exit 12 and the highway will be shutdown for an extended period of time according to radio reports. 2022-07-03@3:20pm– Report of a motorcycle accident on Biltmore Road, the motorcycle on the operator and he is unable to free himself. Another incident of a crash on Route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12.
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bicyclist was struck by a car in Meriden and had to be transported to the hospital via Life Star on Friday. The crash occurred on East Main Street around 4 p.m. near the area of Saint Casimir Drive and Norwood Street, according to police. Police said the man was conscious […]
2022-07-02@10:41pm–#Fairfield CT– The homeowner at the corner of Melville and Fairfield Woods called firefighters because their alarms were going off and there was a haze inside the home. Firefighters believe it to be a fault furnace and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels in the home. DoingItLocal is run...
Police have identified two men killed and released new details after an apparent road rage incident on a busy roadway in the region. The incident took place in Putnam County on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent early Saturday morning, July 2. An initial investigation determined the two men,...
2022-07-01@11:19am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a gas line struck by workers on Fox Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
Comments / 0