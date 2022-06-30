Tornado Warning issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, St. Louis. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1246 PM CDT, Monday, emergency management reported ongoing extensive flooding across the warned area. - Namakan and Kabetogama lakes have fallen to 1118 feet, below the International Joint Commission regulated levels and have been removed from the Flood Warning. Namakan and Kabetogama lakes level has fallen 48 inches, or 4 feet, since the crest on May 31. Rainy Lake was at 1111.7 feet as of the morning of July 4, which is 4 inches above the 2014 peak and 18 inches below the new record set in June. The level of Rainy Lake is expected to fall by 12 to 14 inches between July 4 and July 11. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Voyageurs National Park, Ranier, Island View, Ray and Ericksburg. - For more information about flood safety visit, https://weather.gov/safety/flood . For more information about the Rainy Lake Basin flooding visit, https://weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin .
