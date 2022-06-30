ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Improving weather helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured 13 firefighters and a civilian, authorities said Thursday.

The Rices Fire remained at 904 acres while containment increased to 20%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.

Injuries from the fire were heat-related problems, such as dehydration, fire officials said.

The wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. It burned that structure and three nearby outbuildings, fire officials said.

Some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday as firefighters made progress but Cal Fire said 250 homes and other structures in small nearby communities remained under threat.

The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.

The Associated Press

Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra Nevada wildfire destroyed a building and was a threat to more than 250 homes and other structures, California authorities said Wednesday. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres (366 hectares) along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a nighttime update.
BRIDGEPORT, CA
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
