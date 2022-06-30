ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash was Carrington police chief

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash this week on the interstate west of Fargo was the police chief of Carrington, a city in Foster County, according to officials.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Brandon Sola was also a master sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo. The Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old Sola was thrown from the motorcycle after it began to wobble on Interstate 94 Tuesday.

Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann offered condolences on behalf of the city to Sola’s family.

“Brandon joined our police department in November 2021. He was an enthusiastic and welcomed leader in our city,” Erdmann said. “Brandon worked each and every day for the safety of our community. Together we mourn his death, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the Guard, also issued a statement mourning the loss of Sola.

“We will always remember Brandon’s commitment to the National Guard and to law enforcement,” Dohrmann said. “We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends and fellow airmen during this tragic time.”

Sola, a Velva native, had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

