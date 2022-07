Tenacious D's early connections with Eddie Vedder and Dave Grohl helped establish the band. Classic rock covers have kept them going. Jack Black and Kyle Gass met when they were members of the Actors' Gang theater company in Los Angeles. They launched Tenacious D in 1994, and their first show was that same year at Al's Bar in the city. Gigs quickly followed around the country, sometimes with a famous fan in the audience. "We went to Seattle, and Eddie Vedder came to one of our shows before we had a record. He was just fucking there," Black recalled to Rolling Stone in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO