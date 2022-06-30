ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A’s stadium plan faces make-or-break vote

By John Ferrannini
( KRON ) – The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission is meeting now to decide the fate of the Oakland Athletics Howard Terminal ballpark plan.

Commission staff recommended moving forward with the Oakland A’s new potential ballpark at Howard Terminal last month, but the official vote of the commission members is today.

Watch the hearing live on KRON ON. Specifically, the commission is voting about whether to remove the acres the ballpark would be built on as a “port.”

A’s President Dave Kaval and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are supportive of an affirmative decision, which will allow the team to stay in the Bay Area, instead of moving to Las Vegas.

