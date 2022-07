BIG RAPIDS — Cynthia Glazier was angry, and social media made her want to pick up a picket sign. The Paris resident posted on Ask Big Rapids, a community Facebook page, about her plans to help put together a protest. Waves of comments came in deriding her and harassing her for being pro-choice, but she said this isn’t a Roe v. Wade issue. It’s about bodily autonomy.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO