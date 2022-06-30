ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair On If She Would Be Able To Wrestle With a Torn Pec Like Cody Rhodes

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with the Laces Up podcast for Sports Illustrated (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about whether or not she’d be able to wrestle with a torn pectoral muscle. Cody Rhodes just wrestled the main event with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell with his own injury. He has...

411mania.com

Comments / 2

wrestlingrumors.net

Multiple Title Changes Take Place At WWE Money In The Bank

There’s your change. Titles are one of the most important things in all of wrestling as they often make someone the top star in a promotion. Winning or losing a title can make a huge change for anyone on a roster and it can be quite the new direction for anyone involved. That was the case again this weekend, as a new champion was crowned in a bit of a surprise win.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More: WWE Looking At Another NXT Call Up

They might want someone else. NXT is a unique promotion as the show Is supposed to both stand on its own as well as develop new stars for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. That can make for some tricky situations as stars are build up in short order and can be sent to the main roster in a hurry. It may be the case again, as WWE has its eye on another NXT star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Returning To Wrestling After Nearly Two Year Absence

Welcome back? While WWE and AEW get most of the attention, there are a lot of other talented wrestlers performing elsewhere. That can open the door for a lot of fans to see stars that they new knew before, but sometimes these other promotions have stars that you have seen somewhere before. It seems to be the case again, and now a seemingly blackballed star is on her way back.
BEAUMONT, TX
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Possibly Getting Big Push

Money in the Bank was an action packed show and fans saw The Street Profits challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at the event. Unfortunately for The Street Profits they didn’t pick up the win, but they impressed many with their performance. Even though The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Calls Out Startup Promotion For Continuing To Advertise Her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has become the latest wrestler to call out startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show, despite the fact she will not be involved. Jax quotes a tweet from WES who were advertising a meet and greet opportunity by...
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Comments on Smackdown Women’s Title Win, What Ronda Rousey Told Her After

Liv Morgan is your Smackdown Women’s Champion after cashing in at Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey, and she shared her thoughts on the win in a new video. WWE posted a clip of Morgan after the match talking about picking up the win over Ronda Rousey, what Rousey said to her after the match and more. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Latest News On Bayley’s WWE Return

One of WWE’s top stars is preparing for an in-ring return, according to a new update. “Fightful” indicates that WWE sources have confirmed that the hugger-turned-heel, Bayley, is preparing to return to in-ring competition. The former WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Champion has been teasing her return for months on social media, with her most recent Instagram post being a photo of her hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bayley successfully won the briefcase in 2019 and ended up cashing it in on the exact same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to become the “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Join AEW

You never know when a WWE Hall of Famer might show up in AEW as fans have seen a number of recognizable names join the company over the last three years. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg recently talked about possibly working with AEW on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he indicated that he would like to work in a backstage role for the company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big Ouch: Another AEW Injury May Lead To Major Company Change

That could be a big change. AEW has done quite a bit in its first three years of existence and a lot of that has been due to the signature style that they work. The company presents a combination of high speed and hard hitting matches between a variety of wrestlers. That can create some exciting matches but it might also be causing some issues, some of which might be addressed soon.
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Reveals His Talks With AEW ‘Fizzled Out Pretty Quick’

– During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch. On not having interest in returning to WWE: “Cinderella has found his shoe. When I was a young guy, I was open to all of that. ‘Whoever will pay me the most and push me.’ NWA treats me right, when I’m in the ring, I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be. When I watch the program, I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. This is where Trevor Murdoch is supposed to be, right here. At the end of the day, when NWA says, ‘Hey Trevor, we’re done with you in front of the camera,’ that’s it. This is where I’m finishing my career, in the NWA. In my personal opinion, I won’t be able to top what I’ve done, just in the short time I’ve been here. I’m a tried and true NWA guy. I don’t want to go to AEW, I don’t want to go to WWE. They’re great in their own respective, but Trevor Murdoch fits in the NWA and I’m happy here. This is where I’m going to stay,” he said.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Surprise Entrant Wins Men’s Money In The Bank Match

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off Saturday night’s show, and the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match headlined the event. Omos, Riddle, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and Madcap Moss made their way out into arena ready to do battle, but another WWE star was added to the match before it kicked off.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Addresses How Cody Rhodes Has Changed

The Undertaker has seen legends come and go, but he sees plenty of legacy remain in WWE with the likes of Cody Rhodes. The 2022 Hall Of Famer spoke with Justin Barrasso of “Sports Illustrated” and touched upon the stars he sees as larger-than-life in WWE. “From his...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Addresses The Street Profits Possibly Being Broken Up

Before yesterday’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with Montez Ford. During the interview, Ford addressed The Street Profits possibly breaking up due to the WWE Draft. He noted that he still wants to be WWE Champion and carve out his own legacy in WWE too.
WWE
411mania.com

Kurt Angle Weighs In On Summerslam Main Event, Says Roman Reigns Needs New Opponents

Roman Reigns will once again battle Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam, and Kurt Angle thinks that WWE needs new opponents for the Head of the Table. Angle discussed the Summerslam main event of Reigns vs. Lesnar and more during his conversation with NBC Sports, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Speaks Out on Hulk Hogan’s Second Chances in WWE

Eric Bischoff stated on this week’s episode of “Grilling JR” that he continues to believe Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon have a love-hate relationship. Ross was questioned by Bischoff about his opinions on this matter and the WWE Hall of Fame induction of Hogan:. JR said:. “Vince...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/4): Money In The Bank Fallout, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.
SAN DIEGO, CA

