Bianca Belair On If She Would Be Able To Wrestle With a Torn Pec Like Cody Rhodes

– During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch. On not having interest in returning to WWE: “Cinderella has found his shoe. When I was a young guy, I was open to all of that. ‘Whoever will pay me the most and push me.’ NWA treats me right, when I’m in the ring, I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be. When I watch the program, I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. This is where Trevor Murdoch is supposed to be, right here. At the end of the day, when NWA says, ‘Hey Trevor, we’re done with you in front of the camera,’ that’s it. This is where I’m finishing my career, in the NWA. In my personal opinion, I won’t be able to top what I’ve done, just in the short time I’ve been here. I’m a tried and true NWA guy. I don’t want to go to AEW, I don’t want to go to WWE. They’re great in their own respective, but Trevor Murdoch fits in the NWA and I’m happy here. This is where I’m going to stay,” he said.

