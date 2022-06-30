ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson Police ask for public’s help finding fire suspect

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police have asked the public to help them identify a person wanted for starting a fire at City Hall. On Sunday, June 19, the Jackson Fire...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WKHM

Columbia Township officer-involved shooting deemed self-defense

The Columbia Township police officer involved in a fatal shooting back in March will not face charges, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced Friday. The shooting happened in the early hours of March 31 in Columbia Township in Jackson County. Officer Ben Hovarter responded to a call of a man...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Battle Creek Fire Department identified the man who died during the air show there Saturday afternoon. 40-year-old Chris Darnell was driving the shockwave jet truck when it blew up around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the Battle Creek Field of Flight air show and balloon festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Police
WILX-TV

Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who is missing and may be in danger. The family of Bruce Gant has reported him as missing and police believe he may be in danger due to mental health issues. Gant was last seen in person on June 8, near the 4000 block of Gilford Circle in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office promotes boating safety during The Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lakes and rivers across Mid-Michigan are busy this weekend as people celebrated Independence Day. Local sheriff deputies hoped people remembered to stay safe on the water. The Fourth of July weekend meant firework celebrations, BBQ cook outs, and lots of boats in the Michigan waters, but with fun comes the possibility of more accidents, injuries, and even deaths.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Shooting victim’s mom reacts after suspects charged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heartbroken East Lansing mother spoke out Thursday night after three teenagers were charged for the 2021 shooting death of her 17-year-old son. “When he loved you, he loved you, he was loyal , he was loyal. And he was coming to help anybody and that’s what that day was […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man struck by train in Delta Township critically injured

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millett Highway in Delta Township at Lansing Road was closed due to a collision. Eaton County officials confirmed a man was struck by a southbound train just after 4 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. Traffic was...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Delhi Twp. rollover crash puts one in hospital

DELHI TWP. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night after a rollover car crash. According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a semi-truck accident. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling on the ramp from US 127 northbound […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

One man dead after shooting in central Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police taped off a large area in a central Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night while they investigated a shooting. Police responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. last night about a person shot at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street. When officers...
TOLEDO, OH
WWMTCw

Man brings AR-15, shotgun to credit union after threatening employees, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — He said was going to "show up and raise some hell," according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon Thursday, he seemingly followed through on that promise by showing up to the Omni Credit Union on Dickman Road in Springfield, with a shotgun strapped to his back, a handgun on his hip and an AR-15 in the trunk of his car, deputies said.
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Livingston County golf house fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Livingston County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a golf course in Howell. The flames broke out Friday morning at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club, located on Hughes Road between Golf Club Road and Grand River Avenue. Authorities said the fire started in the clubhouse and caused significant damage.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy