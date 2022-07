NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A fire sparked early Monday morning at a New Port Richey apartment and investigators are trying to determine the cause. The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the Park at Ashley Place Apartments, located at 4031 Vista Verde Drive. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, flames were showing from the second-floor when crews arrived.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO