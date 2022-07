MIAMI – It couldn't have happened at a worse time. Amid staffing shortages, weather disruptions and high demand over the holiday weekend, an American Airlines scheduling platform allowed pilots early yesterday to opt out of thousands of flights this month.The pilots' union says 12,000 flights lacked a captain, first officer or both, including flights this weekend.American says it suspended the platform and restored the majority of the schedules so that operations will not be impacted.The snafu comes as the industry deals with thousands of cancelled and delayed flights this weekend."We just got here and they let us know right now...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO