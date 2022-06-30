ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Czech police seek burglar who watches people as they sleep

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK8T0_0gR22zN500
The suspect has mostly broken into homes in Prague.

Czech police are looking for a man who has been breaking into people’s homes at night and watching them as they sleep, committing petty theft at times.

“Home security camera footage makes it clear the perpetrator does not mind the presence of people,” Prague police spokesperson Jan Rybanský said in a statement on Thursday.

“On the contrary, we could say he literally seeks out such homes,” he added.

Police have so far registered seven cases but said there could have been more.

“In one case, the suspect was sitting on the bed next to the nine-year-old daughter of the house owner in her child’s room while she was asleep and had no idea,” Rybanský said.

Some house owners also recorded the movement of the suspect around the house when they were awake.

“To avoid being disturbed, he locked himself in the room or on the entire floor, searched it and then left the house,” reads the statement on the police website.

The suspect aged between 55 and 60, who has a limp, has mostly broken into houses in Prague. He has burgled one house twice within a year.

The man faces up to three years in prison if convicted, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tax the childless! Encourage ‘our own’ to breed! What an asinine, inhumane way to tackle a population crisis

We are entering a population crisis. The naked eye won’t discern it, because the population of England and Wales is at an all-time high of nearly 60 million. But look more closely, and you’ll see that all the gains are in the 70-74 age bracket, closely followed by the over-90s. The birthrate is dropping off, which you might not notice now, but the you who needs your bin emptied in 20 years’ time might.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Germany records first monthly trade deficit since 1991 as inflation soars

Germany has recorded its first monthly trade deficit since 1991 amid soaring inflation and supply chain disruption weighing on the country’s industrial base. Figures from the country’s statistics agency showed a surge in the value of imports and modest decline in exports had pushed Europe’s largest economy into a trade deficit of €1bn (£860m) in May.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Security Camera#Prague#Burglary#Czech#House
Lootpress

Woman charged after neighbor refused to take her to buy cigarettes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after her neighbor wouldn’t take her to get cigarettes. Fayette County deputies say that on June 1, 2021, they responded to a call at a home in Powellton. When deputies arrived, the victim said that Crystal Shultz came to his property, beat on his door, then ripped his camera down. Deputies reviewed the camera footage and saw Shultz ripped off the camera and then walked off and went home. The victim said that Shultz was upset with him after refusing to take her down the road to get cigarettes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party, severely damaging the property.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms.In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.Click here to read our free newsletter
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Guardian

Rubikon review – toxic fog takes over in nifty multilingual sci-fi

Although set in the nearish future in space, this multilingual sci-fi film feels quite of the moment, imbued with guilt and angst about environmental catastrophe, but also suffused with a sense of helplessness. It’s 2056 and, after the collapse of the world’s ecosystem, rich people live in air domes that keep them safe from the contaminated atmosphere. Attempts to find a safe place to live off the planet have failed, as anyone sensible could have told us they would do. On the Rubikon, the last space station, they are working on experiments with algae that might present a solution to the problems down below.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Spanish police seize underwater drones designed to carry drugs

Police in Spain have broken up a gang that was allegedly building semi-submersible drones each capable of ferrying up to 200kg of drugs across the strait of Gibraltar. The Policía Nacional arrested eight people in Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona, and said it was the first time they had come across underwater drones being used to smuggle drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Women’s Euro 2022: our writers predict the winners and surprises

Which two teams will reach the final and who will win?. Anita Asante This is a fantastic opportunity for England to reach a European final with huge support from a home crowd, but also they have so much depth and cover in every position. I can see France joining England in the final if they get a good run of form because they have equally strong threats in attack. Tough shout, but England to win.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy