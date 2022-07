DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police officer is missing after guns registered to him were used in two random shootings allegedly performed by his neighbor Thursday. The shooter, a 29-year-old man, opened fire on video twice at a home off Ferguson Street near Fenkell on Detroit's west side. He was later arrested last night but the weapons he was using were registered to ex-DPD officer Stephon Hodo. The gunman was also using his car.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO