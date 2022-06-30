Road rage victim in Delaware County apparently killed for driving too slow: Police

The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a man in an apparent road rage incident in Delaware County.

Police were called to the scene on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township around 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.

"I heard two loud pops and a car crash," said neighbor Jackie Washco.

Fifty-four-year-old King Hua, a township resident, and his wife were traveling in a white Toyota southbound on State Road when the female driver of a vehicle passed them on the shoulder.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting investigation on State Road in Springfield Twp., Delaware County.

The vehicle then stopped and a male passenger partially got out and fired shots at the victim's Toyota.

The bullets went through the windshield and hit Hua. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A witness tells Action News she heard a woman screaming.

"I go to check the door and a woman is screaming to me. She's like, 'Help, somebody help! Call 911, my husband is dead,'" Washco said.

The suspects' vehicle fled the township, police say. It was described as a black car or SUV.

Investigators believe the victim was shot and killed for driving too slow.

"A man lost his life today over driving his car too slow in rush hour traffic. It's just not acceptable," said Springfield Twp. Police Chief Joe Daly.

Police say this kind of crime will not be tolerated.

"If you commit a crime we're going to find you, we're going to arrest you, we're going to prosecute you," Daly said. "If you flee we will aggressively pursue you, we will hunt you down, and we're going to lock you up.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything to give them a call.

They are also asking nearby residents to check their cameras to see if they captured video or images of the driver.