Indiana State

New laws that take effect in Indiana on July 1, 2022

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few of the new laws that take effect in Indiana on July 1, 2022. The bill designates the mastodon as the official state fossil of Indiana. Repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Specifies that certain persons who...

Comments / 4

nonyabiz42
4d ago

We are supposed to have free speech anyways. But we all know it was tooken away on day one of the O'BIDENS taking our country over. Shouldn't have to have one area as to where a person has frre soeech.speech.. no such thing in today's society!!! O'BIDENS making sure of that..

Reply(3)
3
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

New laws begin today in Indiana

More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
CBS Chicago

Indiana transgender girl athlete raises voice against school sports ban

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CBS) -- Transgender girls in Indiana are now banned from playing on girls' teams at schools in that state. The new law kicked in on Friday for grades K through 12. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the parents of a transgender athlete about what it could mean when trans students match up in Indiana. Kirin Clawson is now 9 years old. From an early age, she has showed her parents - Nathaniel and Beth - her love for singing, dancing, and sports. "She's up for trying anything, and she is very, very athletic," said Beth Clawson. ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
#New Laws#Abortion Issues#Domestic Violence#Department Of Education#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Mastodon#Hea1296#Firearm Matters Repeals
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Some new Indiana laws' effects come after July 1, including income tax cut

The majority of laws passed each year by the Indiana General Assembly take effect July 1. But there are always a few that take a little longer. Lawmakers passed a $1 billion tax cut package this year in HEA 1002. But Hoosiers won’t start to see the bulk of those cuts until January. That’s when the first stage of an income tax cut will take effect.
INDIANA STATE
clayconews.com

Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year for 2021 Named

LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
News Break
Politics
hot96.com

New Indiana Law Will Help Overcrowded Jails

A new law in Indiana starts today that’s meant to decrease overcrowding in county jails. The House Bill allows level 6 felons to be sent to state prisons rather than county jails. Currently when the jail is over capacity, officials have to push bunk beds into the common area...
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Indiana lawmaker looks to make adoption cheaper

As debate over abortion rights heats up in Indiana, a local state representative is looking to find a way to make adoption easier and cheaper. As Indiana lawmakers prepare for their special session next month following the Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling, State Representative Tim Wesco (R) has an idea.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

2022 Hit a New Low: There’s a Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies

GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
GREENSBURG, IN

