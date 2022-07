On Saturday, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter, but the post has now been deleted. Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and two of the teams he wants to play for are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Before joining the Nets, he played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO