Greene County, OH

Scam alert: Scammers imitate local sheriff’s office

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers pretending to be employees of the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, a scammer contacted someone pretending to discuss an outstanding warrant. The scammer requested money, saying they would make the warrant go away in exchange.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office offered the following tips to avoid being taken in by scams such as these.

  • Block unwanted calls and text messages
  • Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect
  • Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision
  • Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service
  • Never deposit a check and send money back to someone
  • Stop and tell a friend, a family member or a neighbor what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam

The sheriff’s office also listed a few ways to identify scams. Scammers will pretend to be from an organization you know and present either a problem or a possible prize. Scammers will also pressure you to act quickly and tell you to pay in a specific way.

If you receive a call like this, authorities recommend you hang up and contact the sheriff’s office or your local police department.

