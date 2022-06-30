ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Two bodies found near homeless encampment in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Bodies Found near Tulsa Homeless Encampment

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have confirmed that two bodies have been found near a homeless encampment near N. Greenwood and I-244.

Investigators say that trauma was not initially found on the bodies, and railroad investigators have taken over the case.

If any sign of foul play is found, Tulsa police will either assist or take over the investigation.

TPD homicide has not been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story.

