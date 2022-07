BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re grilling out at home, taking the boat out or heading downtown for the occasion, it is going to be a perfect day to enjoy the Fourth of July. As always, WJZ is here to help you celebrate the holiday with special coverage on WJZ and CBS News Baltimore throughout the day. The holiday excitement will be capped by fireworks over the Inner Harbor. If you’ve celebrated Independence Day in Baltimore over the years, then chances are you’ve already got the perfect spot picked out to enjoy the spectacle. But if you’re not taking in the views from a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO