Short film made in WV premiering at Robinson Grand

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A short film created entirely by West Virginia artists is hosting its premiere at The Robinson Grand in August.

The movie poster for Big Think Pictures’s “Lilac Gulch: An Appalachian Fairy Tale”.

“Lilac Gulch: An Appalachian Fairy Tale” tells the story of a 12-year-old boy and his recently reimagined childhood friend as they run away in search the Appalachian countryside in search of a place where parents never die.

The Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager called it “an endearing love letter to West Virginia” and said it was filmed right in Harrison County.

The movie was created by Big Think Pictures, a production company owned and operated by West Virginia native Christopher Swann, who called it “a fairy tale for my son”. The company said it’s dedicated to “telling uniquely Appalachian stories for, by, and with the people shaped by these hills.”

The movie’s world premiere will be held at The Robinson Grand on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. and will include a question and answer session with the stars of the film, Jack Santee, Sean Marko and Lauren Swann as well as members of the creative team.

The event will be free to attend as part of First Fridays in Downtown Clarksburg. Doors to 444 W. Pike St. open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Entertainment
