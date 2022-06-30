Comeback falls short, Dragons fall at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - This time, a comeback fell just short for the Alton River Dragons. Terre Haute REX Baseball jumped out to a 10-0 lead, then held on for dear life and grabbed a 10-9 victory over the River...
ALTON - Dallas Martz stood alone after everyone had left Lloyd Hopkins Field, just staring at the scoreboard. The Alton River Dragons general manager simply needed some time to soak in what just transpired on the field on Saturday night, a culmination of planning and coming to fruition a franchise barely into its second season already punching a ticket to the Prospect League playoffs.
WASHINGTON, Mo. - One costly inning and four errors did in Alton Post 126. The American Senior Legion baseball squad completed its weekend at the Washington (Mo.) Post 218 AAA Tournament with a 9-5 loss to Eureka (Mo.) Post 177 Sunday afternoon in the third-place game at Ronsick Field.
ALTON - The River Dragons would not be denied this time. In just their second year of existence, the Alton River Dragons punched their ticket to the postseason and earned a playoff berth after an 11-5 win over the O'Fallon Hoots Saturday at Lloyd Hopkins Field.
ALTON - With three accomplished seniors to lead Marquette Catholic girls golf, coach Deb Walsh joined the consensus in believing 2021 would be the Year of the Explorers.
"Of all the years, this is the year they are focused together," Walsh said before taking the Explorers to state last October. "And they're not going to falter."
The coach was right. With senior Gracie Piar winning a state championship with a record-setting performance, the supporting cast came through to help deliver a second-place team finish for Marquette at the Class 1A state tourney at Red Tail Run golf course...
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew has been trying to pinpoint who in the Wabash Valley serves up the best spaghetti. The crew asked you at home to nominate your favorites. This week the crew visited the top three selected by you!. They went to Gerrie's...
ALTON - Danny Kalaher will give an acoustic performance at Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Kalaher has been a professional musician for over 20 years. Playing professionally since he was 14 yrs old, he is extremely skilled. His voice ranges from Daughtry to Journey and his vocal harmonies are unmatched.
He has opened up for many national acts across the nation. and has graced the stage in Cancun at the Hard Rock Casino multiple times.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan St., will host Mrs. Lucy's Academy for Young Ladies from July 6-8 starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Young ladies attending this summer camp will discover what it was like to be a real American girl in 1820. Participants dress in reproduction clothing similar to styles worn in the early 1800s. At the end of the camp, a tea party will be hosted by participants for their mother (or father) showcasing the skills learned during the three-day camp.
At this time, masks will be required for all...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
NEW DOUGLAS — The campground’s welcoming character is smarter – and certainly larger – than your average bear. A 10-foot-tall Yogi Bear statue identifies Rustic Acres near New Douglas as an official Jellystone Park, a designation they’ve had since the campground opened for this year's season on April 1.
ALTON — Several diners took advantage of the holiday weekend to try out the Flock Food Truck Park in downtown Alton for the first time. They were not disappointed. Michelle Rulo and her husband, Dominik, of Wood River said they like food trucks but had never come to Flock since it opened this spring. So they decided to try it out.
ALTON - Alton will celebrate Independence Day with its Fireworks on the Mississippi starting at 5 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Sunday, July 3.
Celebrate America's birthday on the Alton Riverfront with the sounds of the Air Force Band of Mid America, DJ James Biko, and the best fireworks show on the Mississippi River.
Doors open at 5pm; DJ James Biko from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Mid American from 8-9:30 p.m.; Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.
John Badman|The Telegraph The Fourth of July weekend kicked off with a big bang Saturday in Grafton. Hundreds of people packed Lighthouse Park and the local restaurants and bars to watch the fireworks and have fun. The Fireworks Authority from Quincy handled the Grafton fireworks again this year lauching from the area between Lighthouse Park and The Loading Dock on the Grafton riverfront. Owner Rob Ebbing said this is the fourth year in Grafton for July 4th but the company also managed the fireworks in Grafton and Alton for last years series of displays sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. "Grafton is a great little town" Ebbing said as he made final preparations to launch. Light rain continued fall off and on during the show and in the hours leading up to it. The Illinois Conservation Police managed the approximately 40 boats on the river for the show, maintaining a safe distance. Families packed the back of pickup trucks, sat on blankets, cooked on barbecue grills and perched on anything they could find on the riverfront, never allowing the rain drops to spoil their fun. (John Badman)
Diane Mize had quite the adventure while driving to her very first day of work at Alton Memorial Hospital. But she didn't let it discourage her from coming back.
After all, that was 50 years ago.
Mize has been working in the Digestive Health Center for 35 years now. But her total service time dates back to June 12, 1972, when she started on the old Med-Surg Unit on the first floor of the hospital's Hatch Wing.
"I was driving here in an old Ford Fairlane," she said of her first day. "The hood came loose and flew up on the windshield. I had quite a time getting here, but I managed to arrive on time."
Although that was her first day as a full-time employee, Mize already knew the way to AMH from her home in Gillespie. She was a 1972 graduate of the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, which closed its doors just a year later.
TERRE HAUT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew has been searching for the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley. They have already sampled Gerrie's in Clinton and Footers pizza in Terre Haute. The third and final stop is Great Giorno on Lafayette Avenue in 12 Points. The...
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Rockville police said Mr. Kiger has been located and is safe. ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown […]
GRAFTON - Fancy Nancy on Main is celebrating the boutique's one-year anniversary with an open house event.
Fancy Nancy on Main's soft opening in Grafton was a year ago, but owner and founder Nancy Wilson, of Godfrey, has operated businesses in Grafton for 17 years. She invites the public to celebrate her latest venture.
Wilson opened Jeni J's Gifts and Guest Houses in 2005, with the retail portion carrying singular accessories and clothing lines that included exclusive Tommy Bahama clothing. With the retail shop and overnight stays, Wilson was and has remained an ambassador to the city of Grafton; she recently became an ambassador for small businesses with the RiverBend Growth Association, a regional chamber of commerce.
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Four area students were among more than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries.
ALTON - VIP Cross Cuts, 2809 Homer M Adams Parkway, will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 1.
The event will feature vendor and food trucks, bike giveaways and many other prizes.
The barber shop is owned and operated by Anthony Fane, a minister for New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois.
"I want to give back to the community who have supported me and whom have played a major role in keeping the doors open," Fane said.
Fane was working as a auto mechanic in Alton when he wanted to start this business. He sold all of his tools so he could pay for tuition to barber school. Within a two-year span, Fane received his barber license. Six months later, he found the location in Alton.
GODFREY - A new interactive mural greets visitors to the McPike Math and Science Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC).
The work, which was unveiled during a Commencement pre-party in May, is the work of Graphic Design student Avalon Eales. The design was selected by a campus and community vote held online this spring.
When she discovered she won, Eales couldn't contain her excitement.
"I had to call my whole family and tell them I had been chosen," she said. "It was a super memorable moment for me."
