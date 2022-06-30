ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“This is the droid you’re looking for”: Stormtrooper stolen from Tulsa porch

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) posted surveillance video of a man who clearly veered to the dark side.

The Force was not used in this crime, with video showing a man walk right up to the home near 3rd and Lewis around 5:30 a.m. and grab the Stormtrooper. The four-foot-tall action figure was taken from the driveway June 17.

TPD got in on the “Star Wars” jokes posting “The Force Will Be Strong with the Chosen One who can bring this nerf-herder before the Jedi Council (or in this case, Criminal Court). Imperial Credit (AKA cash rewards) are paid for information that leads to an arrest.”

In case you aren’t hip to the movie references, Tulsa Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest. Call 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous. Reference Case 2022-308035.

