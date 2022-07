Spencer, IA (KICD)—An Everly woman was hurt in crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon east of Spencer. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Heather Dillingham was westbound on Highway 18 near the intersection of County Road N-14 around 1:30 when a southbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Sara Murphy of Springfield, Illinois reportedly pulled out in front of her leading to the collision.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO