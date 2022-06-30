Gage Park adds long awaited WWII Memorial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial Group has been working on the WWII monuments for over eight years and finally had them set in place on Thursday.

“We are setting the WWII Memorial today. This has been an 8-year process. It is black granite and that only comes from India. Once we had it purchased it was sent to Georgia where they laser-etched the stone. Behind me, you have the European Theater, the Pacific Theater, and General Eisenhower talking to the troops at D Day.” Bruce Couch, Gage Park Memorial Board Member.

The concrete bases for the WWII monuments were poured in December 2021 and the Granite Monuments were ordered shortly thereafter. Because of supply chain issues and wet weather in May of this year, the placement of the monuments was delayed.









































Now that the WWII monuments are in place, the Gage Park Memorial Group is focusing on fundraising for the next memorial, which will be the Vietnam Memorial. Other memorials on this site include, WWI and the Korean Conflict.

