Indiana University elects trustee

Indiana lawmakers plan to propose legislative action in response to a new report showing only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history. But despite a Republican supermajority in...
A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
The Indiana Department of Education has awarded 97 schools and community partners with more than $57 million in Explore, Engage and Experience grant money. The money is supposed to help Indiana’s schools and local partners “as they work to strengthen, expand and create effective career pathways throughout students’ K-through-12 learning.”
Racing to find diamonds in the rough…kids who have less access to opportunities when it comes to STEM. That’s exactly the mission of the Penske Corporation’s NXG Youth Motorsports Program which uses go-kart racing and motorsports as a teaching tool for STEM concepts. It is expanding beyond Indiana’s borders to Michigan.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
Ind. — An Indiana flight school is hoping to get more teenagers interested in aviation. The nationwide pilot shortage forced some airlines to change requirements to get high schoolers involved sooner. LIFT Academy trains pilots for Republic Airways. This summer, they paid for flight lessons for 16 area...
The Kosciusko County-based operator of nursing homes and assisted living apartments across Indiana said on Thursday that an end-of-June deadline to transition some facilities to new management has been extended. In early May, Miller’s Health Systems notified the state that up to 700 employees could be out of work because...
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are preparing for the potential of more responsibility placed on their shoulders. Starting Friday, July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need a permit to legally carry a handgun, joining more than 20 other states in the U.S., including Kentucky and Ohio.
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this month. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase of 16 percent. Duke Energy customers will pay this increase for three months - July, August and September. Duke Energy says higher fuel costs,...
MADISON, Ind. — A spectacular end-over-end flip of the Lynx Healthcare hydroplane brought a sudden end to this year’s Madison Regatta on the Ohio River. Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet was declared the winner of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series event. The driver of the Lynx Healthcare, Corey...
From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle City is getting a piece […]
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
