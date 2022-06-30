ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana University elects trustee

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana University alumni have elected Vivian Winston to a term on...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Lawmakers plan response to boost Indiana college-going rate

Indiana lawmakers plan to propose legislative action in response to a new report showing only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history. But despite a Republican supermajority in...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Mayo Clinic’s connection to Indiana

A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Johnson stepping down as CICP CEO

A change in leadership at a key Indiana business driver. What new leadership at the CICP could mean for Hoosier businesses, foundations and universities.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana Department of Education awards 97 schools grant money

The Indiana Department of Education has awarded 97 schools and community partners with more than $57 million in Explore, Engage and Experience grant money. The money is supposed to help Indiana’s schools and local partners “as they work to strengthen, expand and create effective career pathways throughout students’ K-through-12 learning.”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
readthereporter.com

U.S. Army Reserve running for Indiana Secretary of State

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

NXG expanding beyond Indiana’s borders to Michigan

Racing to find diamonds in the rough…kids who have less access to opportunities when it comes to STEM. That’s exactly the mission of the Penske Corporation’s NXG Youth Motorsports Program which uses go-kart racing and motorsports as a teaching tool for STEM concepts. It is expanding beyond Indiana’s borders to Michigan.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Trustee#Mba#College#The Iu Board Of Trustees
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Deadline extension for nursing home operator

The Kosciusko County-based operator of nursing homes and assisted living apartments across Indiana said on Thursday that an end-of-June deadline to transition some facilities to new management has been extended. In early May, Miller’s Health Systems notified the state that up to 700 employees could be out of work because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy