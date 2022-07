Click here to read the full article. Renowned music producer Dave Cobb was working on a film job where he recreated the music of one singing icon — Tammy Faye Bakker — when he got the assignment to do the same for an even more significant vocalist, high a bar as that may have been: Elvis Presley. Truly, both figured into his youth, growing up as a Pentecostal kid in the Southeast. But even if one were to consider these singers on the same plane, “Elvis” would require quite a lot more out of him than “The Eyes of Tammy...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO