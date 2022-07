County fairs are a summertime staple in Michiana. While big crowds are expected at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, going out to enjoy the annual tradition is costing more. "The food has definitely gotten pretty expensive, we've already spent probably 80 dollars on food since we've been here and of course gas, getting here is definitely more expensive," said Sarah Murphy, fairgoer.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO