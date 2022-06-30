ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Four Salvation Army Indiana Division Service Areas receive Glick Philanthropies Grants

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

INDIANA – To help strengthen communities facing undue hardships caused by the pandemic and inflation, four Salvation Army service areas located in the Indiana Division received grant awards totaling $37,500 from the Glick Community Relief Fund, a grant program of Glick Philanthropies that supports local nonprofit organizations providing access to basic...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Consumer Alert: Products recalled in June

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products that were recalled in June. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Hoosiers have the right to know if items bought have the potential for danger and...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Lost hikers found in Deam Wilderness

MONROE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers have located two lost hikers after a long search in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of Hoosier National Forest. Yesterday at approximately 6 p.m., Monroe County received a 911 call from Jason Craig, 44, of Valparaiso, requesting help because he and his wife were hiking in Deam and got lost.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Holiday travel weekend is off to a deadly start

Wabash/Tipton Counties – Thursday two crashes resulted in the deaths of two people. At approximately 5:55 p.m. officers from the Indiana State Police, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, and the LaFontaine Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 near Wabash County Road 950 South, in which Daniel Kellogg, 68, Marion, IN died. The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez and Trooper Abby Russell revealed that Kellogg was driving a 2006 Chevrolet southbound on State Road 15. The Chevrolet rear-ended, multiple times, a 2004 Pontiac driven by Staci Brechbiel, 53, Marion, IN. This caused the Pontiac to travel off the east side of State Road 15 near County Road 900 South, coming to rest after traveling up an earth embankment. The Chevrolet continued southbound before traveling off the east side of State Road 15 and rolling multiple times near County Road 950 South.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN

